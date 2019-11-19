UPDATE 9:30 A.M.: The suspect has been identified as Fernando Rolon Jr., 45, police say.
The man police suspect shot and killed a woman at Walmart last night has apparently been holed up in the movie theater off Bandera Highway since then.
"We were able to establish phone contact with him a couple hours or so, and he broke off contact with us and for the last few hours there hasn't been any contact with him," said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department spokesman. "We're just exploring tactical options to get him to surrender peacefully."
Police have blocked off traffic on Bandera Highway from Texas 16 to Loop 534.
"Traffic is being allowed out of the area but not through," Lamb said.
Lamb said police know the identities of the suspect and the deceased, but declined to release their names at this time. More information will be released when available.
Police were dispatched to the Walmart at 10:23 p.m. Monday and found the woman deceased in the parking lot.
"(The suspect) left the scene and witnesses identified him to us, and through investigation we located his vehicle in the parking lot of the Rio 10 Theater and determined he was inside."
The shooter and victim were known to one another, but police aren't sure exactly how, he said.
This news story came much too late. Public safety should be a priority. The KDT is too balled up in the Kerrville Kind promotion and is not taking care of business.
