Kerr County finished early voting on Friday with a small surge of 1,237 people to the polls in Kerrville and Ingram, and now comes the wait for Tuesday.
In total, Kerr County had a 63% turnout for the 16 days of early voting. With more than 23,000 votes cast, the county should eclipse the 2016 turnout of 68%.
In 2016, 14% of the votes case came on election day — or more than 5,000 people waited to vote on election day. So, Kerr County could finish with a turnout ranging from 75-80%.
Across the state of Texas, enthusiasm showed in many of the state's largest counties, including in Harris County, where 1.4 million people voted — a turnout of 57%. It's that turnout that has moved political prognosticators, analysts and statisticians to move the state to a toss-up from leaning Republican.
In the state's 10 largest counties, 59% of the state's votes were cast, and if the top 20 are counted its 73%. In the 2018 midterm election, Democrat Beto O'Rourke made significant inroads in the state, which Democrat strategists are hoping to replicate in a contentious presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
In 2018, O'Rourke won eight of the 10 biggest counties and was competitive in Collin and Denton counties against Sen. Ted Cruz. On Friday, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited the Rio Grande Valley, Houston and Fort Worth.
Trump's campaign has said it's not worried about Texas, saying it's relying on a strong ground game, which includes plenty of grassroots efforts to support the president's re-election.
In Kerrville, a large Trump Train rally was held and cars decked out in Trump flags made their way from the Kerr County Courthouse to parade around the Hill Country.
