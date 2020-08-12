A 61-year-old Ingram ex-con accused of hitting a woman with a baseball bat and threatening another man was arrested this afternoon, making it the 22nd time he’s been jailed in Kerr County.
Julius Earl Hardee was arrested by a Kerrville police officer on suspicion of violating a protective order. The order was intended to protect a woman Hardee was accused of assaulting in November.
On or about Nov. 30, 2019, Hardee hit the woman with a baseball bat, according to an indictment, leading to a felony assault charge. The same day, he threatened to harm a man who witnessed the assault in order to prevent the man from testifying against him, according to another indictment, leading to a felony obstruction charge. A third indictment alleges Hardee brandished the bat at the man in the course of threatening him, leading to a second felony assault charge.
On or about Dec. 20, 2019, Hardee is said to have followed the same woman from a restaurant to a home in violation of the protective order issued by Judge Kathy Mitchell, according to a criminal complaint filed on April 14. This complaint led to his bond being revoked.
As of this afternoon, Hardee was being held on bonds totaling $52,000, according to jail records.
Hardee has served various sentences over the years, including county jail sentences, probation and prison terms. He’s pleaded guilty, no contest, or been convicted of, the following crimes:
Forgery, felony, 1988
Theft, three counts, misdemeanors, 1990
Escape, felony, 1988
Robbery, felony, 1990
Theft, two counts, felonies, 1990
Evading arrest or detention, misdemeanor, 1995
Theft, misdemeanor, 1995
Forgery, two counts, felonies, 1996
Assault with bodily injury, misdemeanor, 1996
Evading arrest or detention, misdemeanor, 1996
Theft, felony, 2005
Evading arrest or detention, two counts, misdemeanors, 2009
Theft, three counts, felonies, 2010
Cocaine possession, felony, 2010
Evading arrest with a vehicle, felony, 2010
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.