On the first day back for Tivy High School sports the tennis team is set to deliver on what could be a big season for the Antlers.
Tivy will play host at 4 p.m. Tuesday to Fredericksburg in a non-district matchup and coach Kirk Knif said his team is ready for the match.
“I think we may have a little bit of an advantage because a lot of the courts in San Antonio have been closed,” Knif said.
In fact, Kerrville has been a refuge for tennis, baseball, softball and soccer players who have looked to escape restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic throughout the summer. However, Tivy’s tennis team has been able to play on its own at the city of Kerrville’s remodeled and upgraded H-E-B Tennis Center.
Knif’s anticipation for the start of the season is predicated on his core group of senior girls and boys, who will play a key role in shaping the Antlers. The format for each match features seven doubles matches, including mixed doubles, and 12 singles matches — three boys, three girls.
Leading the way for the boys will be seniors Alex Tran, Andrew Hamil and Aaron Salinas in singles. Knif said the trio will be bolstered by sophomore Trey Gohlke, who is slated to play No. 3 singles. Tran is affixed at the No 1 position for the Antlers.
On the girls side, the Antlers return No. 1 singles player Shayna Meek and No 2 player Lexi Harrell. This will mark the third consecutive season that the two have held the top spots for the Antlers. Senior Emily Morgan and Sara Bowers round out the top four singles players.
Knif said his team faces a tough task in the district, but said the ability to play this summer on public courts could be an advantage for his team.
The Antlers will return to competition on Saturday when they play host to Lehmann and Johnson in a doubleheader starting at 9 a.m.
