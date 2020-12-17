DENTON, Texas (AP) — Javion Hamlet registered 19 points as North Texas routed Houston Baptist 85-55 on Thursday night.
Hamlet shot 8 for 10 from the field. James Reese added 18 points for the Mean Green, and Terence Lewis II chipped in 12 points.
Za-Ontay Boothman had 16 points for the Huskies (1-6). Darius Lee added 14 points. Pedro Castro had 14 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.