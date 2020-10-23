William Calvin (Bud) Smithson
July 1938 - October 2020
William Calvin (Bud) Smithson, 82, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on October 20, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Goose Creek, Texas, to Joseph Guy and Learh Mae Smithson on July 4, 1938. He married Charlotte Dismukes Smithson on August 5, 1967, in Kerrville, Texas.
Bud went to school at Schreiner Institute in Kerrville for high school and later graduated from Texas Tech University. He came back to Kerrville in 1966 as a Spanish teacher at Tivy High School where he taught for 28 years. Tivy High School is also where, in 1966, he met fellow new teacher and love of his life, Charlotte. Prior to becoming a teacher, he served in the US Army.
Bud’s hobby of woodwork was something that brought joy to many people. The gifts of his crafts are loved by all who were blessed with them. He also passed on his love for woodwork and these skills to his daughters and grandchildren. His grandchildren spent many summers completing projects and crafts with him.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents Guy and Learh Mae Smithson.
Bud is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Charlotte Smithson; his children Roxanne Baker (Toby) and Suzanne Atlas (Jeremy); siblings Irete Purdue and Patricia Beringer (Jack); grandchildren Lauryn and Zachary Atlas, Aryn Baker, and Adrian and Dallas Scott; related by love Jeff and John Massey and Joseph North; and many extended family members and other friends who have become our family.
Memorial services will be held 2:00pm Monday, October 26, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Toby Baker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the National Spanish Honor Society of Tivy High School. Checks can be sent to the National Spanish Honor Society, Tivy High School, 3250 Loop 534, Kerrville, TX 78028. During his time at Tivy, Bud had a desire to enrich the education and experiences of the students in the Spanish classes, clubs, and honor societies.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the medical staff of Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Jim and Karen Massey, Dodie North, and many others who have supported them through this time.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
