A weak cold front stalls across the Northern Hill Country Monday afternoon and evening.
This feature promotes a few showers and thunderstorms across the region Monday afternoon.
Some of the storms could produce frequent lightning, brief heavy downpours and wind gusts to 45 mph.
Rain opportunities are highest north of Interstate 10 Monday afternoon and evening, but a storm could develop just about anywhere.
High temperatures climb into the upper 80's and lower 90's across the Hill Country during the day.
