Our weather pattern features warmer temperatures overnight tonight.
Low clouds, fog and drizzle are possible towards daybreak with mild overnight lows in the lower to middle 50's.
South winds average 5 to 10 mph overnight and it will feel humid compared to recent mornings across the Hill Country.
I expect clouds to continue Thursday morning with fog and drizzle also possible.
Skies become partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 70's.
South winds should increase to 10 to 15 mph during the day with gusts occasionally higher.
Clouds increase again Thursday night with lows remaining in the upper 40's to lower 50's most areas.
Friday might be a few degrees cooler with highs in the lower to middle 70s with higher humidity and more clouds potentially.
