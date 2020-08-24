For every parent who sent their children back to school on Monday in Kerrville, Center Point and Hunt there seemed to be a range of emotions, but all felt they were doing the right thing.
On Monday, thousands of children in Kerr County headed back to class amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered schools from March through May. Over the last several weeks, school districts have grappled with the logistics of wellness checks, hand sanitizer, masks and social distancing with students in age from 5 to 18.
More than 60% of Kerrville Independent School District’s students were headed back to in-class learning. At Tom Daniels Elementary School, KISD Superintendent Mark Foust was there to greet children and direct them to classes.
"We are very pleased to report we had a wonderful first day back in KISD,” Foust said. “Our parents and students were all very patient and genuinely excited to be back in school. Our faculty and staff reported, besides our few normal first day hiccups, it was a very smooth day. Hal Peterson Middle School and Tivy High School ran exceptionally well and our elementary schools were all smiles (behind the masks) this morning. Our students were amazing with their masks and/or shields on today.”
The day marked a big change for many parents, especially those dropping off children for the first day of kindergarten.
“They had an excellent first say, and no, no concerns,” said parent Jennifer Ayala, who had two daughters headed to school. “I was just upset I wasn't able to walk my kindergartener into her class on the 1st day of school.”
Some parents expected a lot of challenges on the first day, only to be surprised that there were not.
“It was surprisingly very simple,” said Christina Chacon, whose daughter was heading to sixth grade at B.T. Wilson, while her son was headed to Tivy High School. “I had planned on super long lines and wait time, but that wasn't the case at all. I dropped off the high schooler at about 7:10 a.m. and the sixth grader at 7:30 and it was a breeze. Everyone was masked up and teachers were screening kids and moving the line of kids right along. I feel confident that KISD is doing its best to make this transition as smooth as possible. Super thankful for the teachers and staff out there showing their commitment to our kiddos. Means the world.”
Parent Felicia Harris said her daughter was just happy to be back with her friends.
“Her first day was really good,” Harris wrote in an email. “She was happy to be around other children for once. My concerns are the same as all other parents, wondering if I made the right choice to send my child back into society but what I do know is with God all things are possible.”
Originally, KISD and Center Point were scheduled to start last week, but the pandemic has disrupted everything. Plans were constantly changing and that is expected to be the norm throughout the course of the school year.
Parents have a choice to place their children back into a virtual environment, along with sending them back to in-class instruction if they are comfortable that virus is no longer a threat. However, it’s that potential of shifting daily attendance between virtual and in-class that presents the biggest challenge for school district administrators.
And then there’s the virus. A ferocious debate has emerged between public health officials and political leaders about whether children can spread the virus like the flu, but the data suggests that teenagers are just as likely to contract the virus. In Kerr County, those 20-29 years of age are the No. 1 demographic to have the virus with 18.4% of all infections, but the number of those from 10-19 is rising.
Regardless, Foust and others were in agreement that it was good to be back in class.
"It was a good first day back and we are elated to finally have the opportunity to serve our students in-person," Foust said.
