HondoHarper.jpg

Talli Millican and five kills for Harper, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Longhorns past host Hondo on Tuesday, 3-0. 

Harper, which is now 3-7 on the season, faces another challenging road test on Friday at Sonora. 

 

Girls volleyball: Hondo 3, Harper 0

Team 1 2 3 4 5
Harper 13 20 18
Hondo 25 25 25

Harper High School 2020 volleyball schedule

Date Time Opponent Result Score Link
Aug. 11 7 p.m. at Ingram Loss 3-0 https://dailytimes.com/promotions/article_983eefea-dc3a-11ea-a31d-d336c772e658.html
Aug. 14 6 p.m. at Llano Win 3-1 https://dailytimes.com/promotions/article_0706b818-df06-11ea-ab9e-57d98ddde7b1.html
Aug. 18 6 p.m. Leakey Win 3-0
Aug. 21 6 p.m. Sonora Loss 3-0
Aug. 22 TBA at Wall Loss
Aug. 22 Andrews at Wall Loss 3-1
Aug. 25 6 p.m. Brady Win 3-0
Aug. 28 TBA D'Hanis Loss 3-2 https://dailytimes.com/multimedia/collection_330ce454-ea33-11ea-9890-2f320454999f.html
Aug. 29 Noon Blanco Loss 3-0
Sept. 1 6 p.m. at Hondo Loss 3-0
Sept. 4 5 p.m. at Sonora
Sept. 8 7 p.m. at Johnson City
Sept. 11 TBA San Antonio Lee
Sept. 15 6 p.m. Medina
Sept. 18 6 p.m. Junction
Sept. 22 6 p.m. at San Antonio Stacey
Sept. 29 6 p.m. at Center Point
Oct. 2 6 p.m. Johnson City
Oct. 6 6 p.m. at San Antonio Lee
Oct. 9 5 p.m. at Medina
Oct. 13 6 p.m. at Junction
Oct. 16 5 p.m. San Antonio Stacey
Oct. 23 5 p.m. Center Point

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.