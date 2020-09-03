Talli Millican and five kills for Harper, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Longhorns past host Hondo on Tuesday, 3-0.
Harper, which is now 3-7 on the season, faces another challenging road test on Friday at Sonora.
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: September 3, 2020 @ 3:44 pm
Talli Millican and five kills for Harper, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Longhorns past host Hondo on Tuesday, 3-0.
Harper, which is now 3-7 on the season, faces another challenging road test on Friday at Sonora.
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Harper
|13
|20
|18
|Hondo
|25
|25
|25
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Result
|Score
|Link
|Aug. 11
|7 p.m.
|at Ingram
|Loss
|3-0
|https://dailytimes.com/promotions/article_983eefea-dc3a-11ea-a31d-d336c772e658.html
|Aug. 14
|6 p.m.
|at Llano
|Win
|3-1
|https://dailytimes.com/promotions/article_0706b818-df06-11ea-ab9e-57d98ddde7b1.html
|Aug. 18
|6 p.m.
|Leakey
|Win
|3-0
|Aug. 21
|6 p.m.
|Sonora
|Loss
|3-0
|Aug. 22
|TBA
|at Wall
|Loss
|Aug. 22
|Andrews at Wall
|Loss
|3-1
|Aug. 25
|6 p.m.
|Brady
|Win
|3-0
|Aug. 28
|TBA
|D'Hanis
|Loss
|3-2
|https://dailytimes.com/multimedia/collection_330ce454-ea33-11ea-9890-2f320454999f.html
|Aug. 29
|Noon
|Blanco
|Loss
|3-0
|Sept. 1
|6 p.m.
|at Hondo
|Loss
|3-0
|Sept. 4
|5 p.m.
|at Sonora
|Sept. 8
|7 p.m.
|at Johnson City
|Sept. 11
|TBA
|San Antonio Lee
|Sept. 15
|6 p.m.
|Medina
|Sept. 18
|6 p.m.
|Junction
|Sept. 22
|6 p.m.
|at San Antonio Stacey
|Sept. 29
|6 p.m.
|at Center Point
|Oct. 2
|6 p.m.
|Johnson City
|Oct. 6
|6 p.m.
|at San Antonio Lee
|Oct. 9
|5 p.m.
|at Medina
|Oct. 13
|6 p.m.
|at Junction
|Oct. 16
|5 p.m.
|San Antonio Stacey
|Oct. 23
|5 p.m.
|Center Point
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump accepted the nomination to represent the Republican Party for re-election. He made a 70-minute speech at the White House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.