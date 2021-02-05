A dry weekend is on the way, and temperatures will be pleasant for the most part.
A cold front will be dangerously close to the Hill Country, producing a wide range in temperature possibilities across the area.
NICE SATURDAY
A few mid and high level clouds are possible with high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s south of Kerrville, while 50s and 60s are in the forecast across the northern part of the area.
It should remain dry across the area.
COLDER SATURDAY NIGHT
It will turn colder Saturday night with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds become north Saturday evening.
A LITTLE COOLER SUNDAY
Sunday is another tricky day to forecast, with highs in the 50s and 60s north of a front and 60s and 70s in southern parts of our forecast area.
No precipitation is expected Sunday, and Monday should warm into the 70s again
COLD SNAP NEXT WEEK
It will turn bitterly colder next week with the first front dropping temperatures late Tuesday and Wednesday.
A second more powerful surge of colder air is advertised for Thursday and Friday.
This cold air mass may be the coldest air we have seen in a long time.
Highs could stay in the 20s and 30s by Thursday and Friday of next week with lows in the teens.
Wind chills could be in the single digits late next week.
There is a risk for precipitation, and it could be rain, freezing rain, sleet or light snow.
More to come in future updates.
