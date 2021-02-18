United States Postal Service retail and delivery operations at the Cully Drive facility in Kerrville and off FM 480 in Center Point were not among those suspended due to severe weather.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the Ingram Post Office was open, as no one answered the phone and an off-duty USPS employee said they didn’t know. There also was no answer at the Hunt Post Office.
Carriers for the Kerrville Post Office location tried to deliver materials leftover from the weekend -- trucks bearing more mail hadn’t arrived Thursday due to weather-related Interstate 10 closures -- but as the snow started following, they aborted their routes, said a USPS staff member who declined to be identified.
“They just couldn’t do it, and we have the safety of our carriers and the public to worry about,” the staff member said. “We’re trying.”
The USPS Rio Grande District announced Wednesday that “effective immediately, various retail and delivery facilities may experience closures until further notice,” states a Wednesday USPS press release, but the Kerrville Cully Drive location was on a list of facilities still open and no Kerr County Post Office closures were announced on Thursday.
USPS had temporarily suspended some retail and delivery units within the Rio Grande District -- which includes Kerrville -- because they were “experiencing inclement conditions and intermittent power outages,” but the suspension didn’t affect processing facilities, the release reads.
“There will be no drop shipments accepted at this time,” the release reads. “No alternate sites are available. … We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience, but the safety of both customers and employees comes first.”
The U.S.Postal Service will provide further updates at https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.
