Data from the Texas Human Health Services Department shows that the outbreak at Kerrville's Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation was far greater than previously known.
As of Oct. 29, thanks to a two-week lag in reporting by the state, there had been at least 74 cases at the Water Street facility, including at least four deaths. The city of Kerrville had previously said there were 48 patients with the virus, but on Thursday the state data showed 55 patients have been infected.
Because of federal privacy regulations there is almost no demographic data about the patients. There have been 16 employees infected, according to the report. Nursing homes have been hit hard by coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and more than 4,000 have died in those facilities in Texas.
The surge of cases continued in Kerrville on Thursday with Peterson Health reporting 10 new cases, and 12 people remain hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
This week there have been 46 people to test positive for the virus in Kerr County.
