Weekend weather
NWS

There is a low chance we could see patchy drizzle or light rain showers Saturday with a passing disturbance to the north.  

Rainfall, if any, will remain very light with little or no measurable precipitation expected.

Temperatures this weekend will climb into the 80s each afternoon.

VERY WARM SATURDAY

April is in full swing Saturday with warm daytime highs in the middle 80s. Morning low clouds and patchy light drizzle will give way to sunny skies by mid to late morning.

Light north winds will average 5 to 15 mph throughout the day.

PATCHY LOW CLOUDS OVERNIGHT

Late night low clouds spread across the Hill Country toward daybreak Sunday. Patchy fog may also develop.

Low temperatures end up in the lower to middle 50s. Winds become southeast at 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

BREEZY AND WARM SUNDAY

South winds increase during the day Sunday. Speeds will average 10 to 20 mph with gusts over 25 mph possible Sunday afternoon.

Elevated fire dangers exist due to the ongoing drought. Humidity values should be higher Sunday with maximum temperatures reaching the middle 80s.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHT RAIN SUNDAY NIGHT

Low clouds and fog could be more widespread late Sunday night through Monday morning. It becomes humid with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

South-southeast winds remain on the gusty side at 10 to 20 mph throughout the night.

Light drizzle and light rain showers are possible.

SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS MONDAY

A disturbance and dry line will produce the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Monday and Monday night.  

High temperatures hold in the upper 70s to lower 80s due to cloud cover and storm chances.

There is a risk for hail and strong wind gusts in the stronger storms that develop Monday.  Remain weather alert.

HOT TUESDAY

Behind the dryline, temperatures should heat up rapidly Tuesday with fire dangers possible.  Highs warm into the lower 90s. 

