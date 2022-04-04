Partly cloudy skies. High 93F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 5, 2022 @ 1:34 am
Tuesday should become the hottest day we have seen in 2022 so far. Of course, summer is still on the way, and we all know that temperatures will get even hotter by June, July and August.
The record high temperature for Kerrville is 93 degrees at the USDA. Official climate records for that site date back to 1974.
We can be thankful that it’s a dry heat Tuesday afternoon.
FIRE DANGERS RETURN TUESDAY
A brief period of clouds and higher humidity may start the day off Tuesday. A dryline will track eastward and send humidity values into the teens and single digits during the afternoon hours.
This setup produces high fire dangers and hot temperatures across the Hill Country.
Winds become west and high temperatures soar into the lower and middle 90s.
Winds become west at 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours.
CLEAR AND COOL TUESDAY NIGHT
Once the sun sets, temperatures remain mild most of the night. It will cool into the 60s by 10 p.m.
A dry cold front slips across the Hill Country by daybreak.
Most of the night will remain in the 60s, but it should cool into the 50s by daybreak Wednesday.
Winds become north at 10 to 20 mph close to sunrise.
WINDY AND COOLER WEDNESDAY
The cold front should keep high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s Wednesday afternoon.
North winds become gusty at 15 to 25 mph. Humidity values drop into the teens and single digits Wednesday afternoon.
This will promote high fire dangers across the region once again.
COLDER WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop into the lower and middle 40s for most areas overnight.
A few 30s are possible across low lying areas if winds can relax toward daybreak.
COOLER THURSDAY
A secondary push of colder air arrives Thursday. High temperatures remain in the lower to middle 70s under sunny skies.
North winds increase to 10 to 20 mph during the day behind our second cold front.
