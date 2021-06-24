Fighting the forces of evil: ‘The Tiger’s Eye’ is 2nd book in series on spiritual warfare

Kerrville’s own Scott Delaney has released his second novel, described by Kirkus Reviews as “a gripping spiritual tale with a memorable real-life setting.”
As a writer, Delany, who went to Starkey Elementary and graduated from Tivy High School in 1988, draws on his experience growing up in a strong Christian family and his many travels in India as the president and CEO of a pharmaceutical company.
His new book, “The Tiger’s Eye: Angels in Mumbai,” takes place four years after the events of his first book, “The Shaft.” In the new book, a worldwide Christian ministry established in the first book is making great strides in India when terrorists strike. A cricket stadium in Mumbai where 100,000 worshipers have gathered is brutally attacked by the fictional Indian Liberation Resistance Organization, a radical anti-Christian group.
“This profoundly evil organization spares nothing in its attempt to stop the ministry; killing, maiming and abducting many of its leaders,” reads an email from Delaney. “When angels visit one of the terrorists responsible for the carnage in Mumbai, his guilty conscience and newfound faith force him to turn against his former terrorist cell. This change of allegiance leads to his recruitment as a double agent for Indian law enforcement, ultimately bringing justice to those responsible for these deadly attacks. Spiritual warfare rages as angels and demons engage in this epic battle of good versus evil.”
Delaney told The Kerrville Daily Times that 95% of the book’s tale is set in India. His dozens of trips to that country served him well in depicting the people, places and culture there, he said.
“You’ll feel like you’re in India,” Delaney said of reading the book, which was released Memorial Day.
While the Kirkus reviewer wrote, “the supernatural facet doesn’t overwhelm the plot” in the new book, fans of the popular Frank E. Peretti books of the 1980s won’t be disappointed.
“I wanted to bring that into today — that same kind of Frank Peretti style of writing,” Delaney said. “Reading those books certainly strengthened my faith and challenged some of the elements in my faith in a really powerful way, and definitely helped me to define how I looked at angels and demons, spiritual warfare, God and his work in the world.”
Asked whether there were any incidents in his life that indicated to him the presence of angels and demons, Delaney spoke of one experience he had at a fancy dinner years ago.
A wealthy man wanted to sell a drug Delaney’s company produced, and so Delaney was feted during a 14-course meal that started at 8 p.m. and lasted past midnight.
“We weren’t even finished with the 12th course by midnight,” Delaney recalled.
Each shave of the truffles cost $95, an $8,600 bottle of French wine was presented, and the strange businessman used a credit card once owned by Kurt Cobain — bought for $1 million at auction — to pay the bill, Delaney said.
The excessive opulence displayed so arrogantly and brazenly with the intent to impress, seduce and convince him, was indicative of dark powers at work, Delaney conveyed.
“You can’t even make that up. It felt so wrong, so dirty, so disgusting, and it was the first time I’d ever been confronted with something like that in my career,” Delaney said.
The businessman’s entourage included a double PhD — “the most brilliant mathematician I’ve ever talked to,” Delany said — and a chief financial officer. Delaney described the businessman as “a weird guy,” “an enigma” and someone who later would go on to stir worldwide controversy as a symbol of greed.
“I felt like there was a definite evil, kind of sinister ‘something’s not right here,’” Delaney said.
But after gaining more experience in the industry, Delaney now sees “greed and immorality play out in front of me every single day,” and he draws on his faith in Jesus Christ to stay on the proper course. He also battles against the darkness through his writing.
“It’s not fantasy; it’s not like dragons and monsters and orcs. It’s about the angels that were inspired by God versus the demons that were the fallen angels that I believe absolutely do exist and work within the context of our world,” Delaney said.
ABOUT AUTHOR SCOTT DELANEY
Scott B. Delaney is Unichem Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.’s president and
chief executive officer - North America and a member of the company’s board of directors.
Delaney grew up in Kerrville, and he now lives with his wife, Jenny, and two children, Bradley and Brynne, in Upper Makefield, Pennsylvania.
Delaney has more than 28 years of experience in brand and pharmaceutical management.
Since 2009, he has made more than 25 trips to India and has developed a love and respect for the country and its people.
A trained pianist and vocalist, Scott also has served as a worship leader in many churches across Texas and Pennsylvania and sings with the Bucks County Choral Society.
EPHESIANS 6:12
“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.”
