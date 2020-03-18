In light of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the Dietert Center canceled all in-house programs, dining room meals, classes and activities this week, not including Meals on Wheels.
“We just want to make sure that our seniors and the community are safe, so we have taken those precautions,” said Tara Lamontia, development and marketing director for the center.
The center will remain staffed to assist with “PAL,” an emergency alert system, as well as medical equipment lending. Meals on Wheels also will remain operational, as it is a service many rely on, Lamontia said.
“We will not let our clients be without much-needed nutrition,” a Dietert Center press release stated. “We have been proactive and have ordered additional shelf-stable food packs and extra frozen meals in order to assure that we have plenty to deliver to our Dietert friends.”
The center is closed throughout the end of this week. That could be extended, depending on what happens next, Lamontia said, as news of the virus changes every day.
“We’re just going to follow the city, the state and federal health notifications that we get,” Lamontia said. “It depends on how everything goes.”
Whit Matteson, program director for KerrKonnect — a nonprofit that provides Kerrville transportation to area seniors — said that Monday morning saw a high number of ride cancellations as Dietert Center activities shut down and other places around town are closing.
KerrKonnect remains operational and has not changed any procedures due to the virus.
“We haven’t done anything across the board,” Matteson said. “I know some drivers are cleaning their vehicles between rides. I even had a rider call and say, ‘I’m going to wear a mask.’ But we haven’t set any policies about anything like that.”
For more information that will be continuously updated about Dietert Center operations, go to dietertcenter.org or the Dietert Center’s Facebook page or call 830-792-4044.
For more information about
KerrKonnect operations, call 830-315-5377.
