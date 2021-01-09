Despite 13 points from Shay Rodriguez, the Comfort Deer lost a district contest to Lago Vista 47-30 Friday night.
Lago Vista has been a tough opponent for every team they have faced this season.
Lago Vista remains undefeated in district play with a 2-0 record and they improved to 9-6 on the season with the win.
Comfort trailed 31-13 at the half and the deficit was too much to overcome for the Deer.
In addition to 13 points from Rodriguez, Erin Alt scored six points and Ashlynn Rodriguez dropped five points for the Deer.
Kallie Doss, Meghan Davis and Bailey Feldman rounded out scoring for Comfort.
The Deer fall to 5-11 on the season and are 1-1 in district competition.
UP NEXT
The Deer face Marion in a non-district game Tuesday, Jan. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.