Beatrice Alene Cantwell, 85, of Kerrville, passed away February 26, 2020. She was born to Clarence and Ruth Murphy on August 23, 1934. She married Darrell Stanton Cantwell on December 29, 1950.
She is survived by four sons and their wives, Bill and Nancy Cantwell, John and Debbie Cantwell, Charlie and Sharron Cantwell and Richard and Donna Cantwell; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers and one sister, Sonny and Lynn Smith, Doug Smith and Edward and Sarah Fairchild.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Sunrise Baptist Church at 3 p.m.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
