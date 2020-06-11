Twenty-one Kerr County residents are among at least 79,757 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. As of Thursday, 19 patients had recovered, one had died and one infection was active, according to Peterson Health.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 25,423 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 236 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 1,885 people had died from the disease in Texas and 1,348,893 had been tested. An estimated 52,449 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 533,504 people have recovered from the disease, 2,000,464 have been infected and 112,924 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 21,467,820 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 7,403,713 had been infected since the pandemic began, 417,174 had died, and 3,484,672 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
Gillespie
5
Kendall
35
Bandera
6
Kimble
1
Uvalde
21
Medina
216
Blanco
12
Mason
32
Llano
3
Real
1
Texas reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Texas hit a new daily high in COVID-19 cases Tuesday with 2,504 new cases reported, according to data released Wednesday by the Texas Department of State Health Services. That topped the previous daily high of 1,949 cases May 31.
Just over 21% of the new cases were reported in Jefferson County, which reported 537 new cases Tuesday, nearly doubling its previous total.
Asked about the cause of the increase, DSHS spokesperson Chris Van Deusen pointed to Jefferson County’s three state prison units.
Most of the new cases were "due to a change in how the local health department is reporting" cases from the prisons, he said.
Hot spots like prisons have recently started to do mass testing, and the data is not always reported daily.
One county, Pecos, had a reporting glitch in its data Tuesday that made it appear to gain 92 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, he said. The glitch “underscores the provisional nature of this data,” Van Deusen said.
Gov. Greg Abbott ended a statewide stay-at-home order a little more than a month ago and set the stage for a phased reopening of businesses.
Several of the state's urban counties also recorded triple-digit increases in new cases Tuesday: Harris County recorded 320 new cases, Dallas County had 298, Bexar County had 180, and Travis County had 161.
The statewide total was 863 cases above the seven-day average, a measure used to account for daily swings. For the third day in a row, Texas also reported the highest number of hospitalizations Wednesday, with 2,153 Texans being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals.
2 Texas football players test positive for virus
Two Texas football players have tested positive for coronavirus this week and a third tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody, the university said Wednesday night.
Texas brought in 58 players this week to the campus that is otherwise closed to students. One of them presented symptoms during pre-screening and was tested before arriving. The other two were tested during the on-campus screening process.
Senior Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine and Performance Allen Hardin said their families have been notified and the two players with the COVID-19 virus are self-isolating.
The announcement did not indicate if any of the players were among a group that marched together with coach Tom Herman last week from the campus football stadium to the state Capitol in honor of George Floyd. The players wore masks during the march but many also walked with their arms locked together.
One player and three caddies on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The PGA Tour says it administered 1,559 tests -- at home and at tournament sites -- for the PGA Tour event in Fort Worth, Texas, and the Korn Ferry Tour event in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The positive results were from saliva tests and were done at home. The tour recommended -- but did not require -- that players and caddies take tests before traveling to the tournament.
The tour did not disclose the names of those testing positive. They were to self-isolate for at least 10 days and have two negative test results at least 24 hours apart before returning.
The tour said there 487 tests at tournament sites on the PGA Tour and 407 tests on the Korn Ferry Tour, all negative.
Texas cancels more than half of $1.1 billion on coronavirus supplies due to defects
Since March, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has ordered more than $1.1 billion worth of medical supplies, but has cancelled more than half of the orders due to products never arriving or arriving damaged or defective, a spokesman told the Dallas Morning News. Doing so hasn’t left taxpayers in the lurch because of quality control processes in place.
The state has spent millions of dollars in no-bid contracts with vendors that have never before done business with the state, according to payment records published on the Texas Comptroller’s website. The state has expanded its work with new companies in order to meet the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) being used by first responders and medical professionals to treat coronavirus victims.
“In order to meet the need and to continue preparation for responding to COVID-19 moving forward, diversifying vendors was and still is a necessity, as no one vendor has been able to meet our increased demand for product,” TDEM spokesman Seth Christensen said in a statement to the Dallas Morning News.
Even though TDEM ordered $1.1 billion worth of coronavirus-related supplies, it has spent less than half of that amount because it doesn’t pay vendors until after the products and supplies arrive and are inspected for quality.
The Texas model has saved taxpayers and the state money, in contrast to California. In one case, California Gov. Gavin Newsom came under fire for entering a $1 billion contract with the Chinese electric vehicle and battery company BYD, paying it $495 million up front for masks that were faulty and or not in compliance with federal guidelines. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway purchased a 24.8 percent stake in BYD in 2008.
Legislators and the media criticized Newsom for his lack of transparency over the deal. Assembly Budget Committee Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, said in April, “We don’t have any information as to how many masks we’re buying, who we’re buying them from, at what price … What are we obligated? For how long are we obligated?”
Since then, BYD missed two deadlines to obtain federal safety certification, forcing it to refund nearly $250 million to California. Newsom had promised the state would be receiving 200 million masks per month from BYD, which has yet to materialize. California extended the deadline twice, even after BYD missed a May 31 deadline.
Certification was granted Sunday, June 7, which Newsom announced Monday. California is now expected to receive 150 million masks from BYD.
Last month, Texas rejected more than 200,000 facemasks it ordered from a vendor because the masks were not compliant with federal standards. The vendor, South Carolina-based InFocus Healthcare Consultants, filed a lawsuit alleging that its Illinois-based supplier delivered the faulty masks to TDEM. But unlike California, Texas was not out any money because it had not paid anything up front for the order.
According to the TDEM, the agency has spent $200 million on personal protective equipment already used by health care workers and first responders statewide. It has also paid 106 purchase orders for PPE since March.
Vendors new to working with the state of Texas can apply for no-contract bids through an online portal TDEM created. Since the coronavirus shutdown, the state initially received more than 4,600 submissions from companies for no-contract bids.
TDEM vets the companies before they begin the process of working with them, including evaluating a company’s track record of working with other governmental entities.
Grappling with budget shortfalls, Texas cities prepare for hard choices
The economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic has left some of Texas’ biggest cities facing a difficult choice: cutting services like libraries, pools and parks, or raising taxes on their residents in the middle of the worst economy in a generation.
“For example, this summer you’ll see swimming pools not opening. I think you'll see branch libraries not opening,” said Bennett Sandlin, executive director of the Texas Municipal League, which represents city governments around the state. “I can't speak for any particular city, but I think it’s going to be a deeper, far deeper recession than what we saw 12 years ago.”
The temporary closure of businesses and high levels of unemployment due to the pandemic have caused sales tax revenue — which make up a significant portion of cities’ budgets — to plummet. On Wednesday, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that local sales tax allocations for cities in June dropped by 11.1% in comparison with the same month last year.
And although the federal government has pledged assistance to cities through the CARES Act, experts say it won’t be enough to fill a void they expect to last for years.
“This is not going to go away very quickly,” Sandlin said. “You’ll see the biggest hit next [fiscal] year. And then I think you’ll see a continued hit to the budget the following year, so it will be at least two to two and a half years.”
In the past month, Texas’ most populous cities have been tallying their losses. Dallas’ analysts are predicting that the current year’s revenue will be at least $33 million below previous estimates; the city has already furloughed library and parks department workers as a result. San Antonio’s current budget is predicted to drop by $200 million.
And in Houston, an original analysis projected a $169 million budget deficit for the upcoming fiscal year because of COVID-19.
“It’s the toughest budget we’ve had to put together since I’ve been mayor in January of 2016,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in May. On Wednesday, the city approved a budget without major cuts. It is redistributing funds and using CARES Act money to fill some of the holes left by the economic crisis.
While some cities — including Austin and Dallas — are reconsidering their public safety funding amid recent protests against police brutality, this line item normally avoids major cuts during a crisis. Experts said that city leaders prefer to cut other areas like road maintenance, parks and libraries in order to protect fire, emergency service and police departments from layoffs.
“Public safety is probably the No. 1 service that people expect from their city, and so that’s the last thing to go,” Sandlin said. “But if sales tax drops dramatically enough and if property taxes drop dramatically, there may be no other choice.”
Plaintiffs fold hand in Texas state court lawsuit seeking expansion of voting by mail during coronavirus
The fight over expanding voting by mail in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic appears to be coming to an end in state courts, but a lawsuit continues at the federal level.
After a Texas Supreme Court ruling that closed the door to expanded mail-in voting, the individual voters, state Democrats and civic organizations that sued to expand voting by mail based on a lack of immunity to the new coronavirus asked a state appeals court Tuesday evening to dismiss their case.
The case was part of a flurry of litigation in state and federal courts challenging the state’s rules for who qualifies for a ballot they can fill out at home and mail in, that for now has left the status quo in place: Mail-in ballots are available only if voters are 65 or older, cite a disability or illness, will be out of the county during the election period, or are confined in jail. The Texas election code defines disability as a “sickness or physical condition” that prevents a voter from appearing in person without the likelihood of “injuring the voter’s health.”
The group of plaintiffs had previously convinced state District Judge Tim Sulak of Travis County that susceptibility to the coronavirus counts as a disability under state election law and is a legally valid reason for voters to request mail-in ballots. A panel of the 14th Court of Appeals of Texas let that ruling stand, rebuffing Attorney General Ken Paxton’s effort to have the ruling put on hold while he appealed it. The Texas Supreme Court then put it on hold
But in a separate case, the state Supreme Court last month ruled that a lack of immunity to the virus alone does not meet the state’s qualifications for voting by mail. That ruling effectively gutted Sulak’s ruling and the state lawsuit. In its order, though, the court repeatedly said that it is up to voters to assess their own health and physical conditions to determine if they meet the election code’s definition for disability.
When voters cite disability to request a mail-in ballot, they're not required to say what the disability is. The voters simply check a box on the application form, and if their application is properly filled out, local officials are supposed to send them a ballot. Before the Texas Supreme Court, the state ultimately conceded that officials can’t reject those voters’ requests.
Legal challenges to the state’s voting-by-mail rules continue in federal courts, though a panel of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals extended its order last week blocking a lower court’s sweeping ruling that would have allowed all Texas voters to qualify to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. The panel cited in part the proximity of the upcoming July primary runoffs. It’s possible the issue will end up before the U.S. Supreme Court after the runoffs.
Thousands sick from COVID-19 in homes for the disabled
Neil Sullivan was angry, frustrated and crushed with guilt. His brother Joe had been rushed by ambulance from his home for the developmentally disabled to the emergency room with a possible case of the coronavirus.
Neil had known the people at the Elisabeth Ludeman Developmental Center near Chicago were at risk. Regulators had flagged the facility over the years for violations such as neglect of residents and not keeping restrooms stocked with soap and paper towels. And now, in the middle of a pandemic, a staffer told Neil they were still short of life-saving equipment like surgical masks, gowns, hand sanitizers and even wipes.
He watched helplessly as COVID-19 tore through Ludeman, infecting 220 residents — more than half the people living there — and 125 workers. Six residents and four staff members would die. Neil was overcome with dread that his 52-year-old brother would be among them.
“You start thinking to yourself, is there something I should have done better?” he said.
The outbreak in Ludeman shows the threat of the pandemic to a highly vulnerable population that is flying almost completely under the radar: The developmentally and intellectually disabled. While nursing homes have come under the spotlight, little attention has gone toward facilities nationwide that experts have estimated house more than 275,000 people with conditions such as Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and autism. Many residents have severe underlying medical issues that leave them vulnerable to the coronavirus.
At least 5,800 residents in such facilities nationwide have already contracted COVID-19, and more than 680 have died, The Associated Press found in a survey of every state. The true number is almost certainly much higher because about a dozen states did not respond or disclose comprehensive information, including two of the biggest, California and Texas.
Many of these places have been at risk for infectious diseases for years, AP found.
Perhaps the best-known government-funded homes for the disabled are called Intermediate Care Facilities, which range from large state-run institutions to homes for a handful of people. Before the coronavirus hit, regulators concluded that about 40 percent of these facilities — at least 2,300 — had failed to meet safety standards for preventing and controlling the spread of infections and communicable diseases, according to inspection reports obtained by AP. The failures, from 2013 to early 2019, ranged from not taking precautionary steps to limit the spread of infections to unsanitary conditions and missed signs that illnesses were passing between residents and employees.
No such data exists for thousands of other group homes for the disabled because they are less regulated. But AP found those homes have also been hit hard by the virus.
“These people are marginalized across the spectrum,” said Christopher Rodriguez, executive director at Disability Rights Louisiana, which monitors the state’s homes for the disabled. “If you have developmental disabilities, you are seen as less than human. You can see it in education, civil rights, employment. And now, you can see it by how they are being treated during the pandemic.”
Advocates are urging the federal government to do more to protect the disabled in congregate settings. They noted that as the virus spread, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) ordered states to provide information to the federal government about COVID-19 infections and deaths in nursing homes. CMS also increased fines and made data about infections in nursing homes available to the public.
But the requirements did not extend to homes for the developmentally disabled, where the overall population is smaller but the virus is still taking a heavy toll.
“The lives of people with disabilities in these settings are equally as at risk — and equally as worth protecting — as people in nursing homes,” the Consortium for Citizens with Disabilities said in a May 5 letter to Alex Azar, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees CMS.
Some states had outdated plans and policies to face a pandemic, said Curt Decker, executive director of the National Disability Rights Network. In Georgia, for example, he said the state’s policy provided for protective equipment for nursing homes, but not homes for the disabled. He said staffing levels and training were already “a crisis” across the country even before the coronavirus.
“It was clearly a disaster waiting to happen,” he said.
CMS did not respond to the AP’s questions within two weeks and did not say why requirements are different for nursing homes. For days, the agency said it was working on a statement, but did not provide one.
Eight infected Windsong residents remain out of hospital
Eight more Windsong Care residents were announced to have tested positive for COVID-19, but none were admitted to the hospital for the virus, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The Pearland facility has had the most people of any long-term care facility in the county become infected with COVID-19 with 80 residents and nine employees testing positive. Two residents with COVID-19 have died.
The county remains in close contact with all area nursing homes for any assistance needed, Sebesta said.
The county has 12 residents under hospital care, according to the health department.
Of Wednesday’s 20 reported cases, 14 people reside in Pearland. For the past week, three days have had reports of 20 or more new COVID-19 cases.
Pearland residents reported Wednesday to have tested positive include a boy in the 10 to 19 age range, a man in his 20s, two men in their 40s, a woman in her 60s, three men in their 60s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s and two men and two women older than 80.
Angleton had the second-highest tally with three residents testing positive — a man in his 30s, woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s.
An Alvin woman in her 20s, an Iowa Colony woman in her 40s and a Manvel man in his 30s also tested positive, according to county numbers.
The Angleton man and the Iowa Colony woman are probable cases.
Brazoria County also announced 11 new recoveries Wednesday, bringing the total to 592 people considered recovered.
The county has now reported 790 residents to test positive for the novel coronavirus, with 171 remaining active and 16 as probable cases, not including cases inside Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons.
Eleven people have died.
Texas has had nearly 80,000 positive cases and more than 1,800 deaths since the pandemic began, according to state health figures. It has seen both the number of positive tests and hospitalizations spike in recent weeks.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
East Texas nonprofits receive more than $74,000 through federal funding
Several East Texas nonprofits will be receiving more than $74,000 in funding secured by the Angelina County Emergency Food and Shelter Board.
Of the total, $30,636 was from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to supplement area food and shelter programs in the county. The other $43,678 was allocated in conjunction with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“The amount given was directly related to the average number of unemployed individuals for the time period of April 2019 through March 2020,” said Michelle Briley, chairwoman of the board. “The funds were to be allocated to the neediest areas to provide a fast response to needs.”
The funds could only be used to supplement or expand ongoing efforts, nothing new. The Angelina County Emergency Food and Shelter Board took applications and distributed the money locally, but the money will be received from the government.
Nonprofits submitted applications to the board, and the board is giving the funding to: the Women’s Shelter of East Texas, Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, the Salvation Army, J.D.’s Center of Hope and the Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas.
Capt. Jennifer Phillips said the funds given to the Salvation Army will go toward rental assistance, food assistance and utility assistance.
“We’re very excited to be able to help people who are in need; that’s part of our mission to meet human needs in Jesus’ name without discrimination,” Phillips said.
Particularly, Phillips said they are thankful to the board for coming together on short notice and putting so much work into securing this grant for Angelina County.
Briley said this is the 37th year the federal program has been in effect, but for unknown reasons, no one had created a national board for the last 10 years, and the funds went back into the pot.
“We just this year established the local board again and got the funding back for Angelina County,” Briley said.
East Texas is among many communities seeing a tremendous increase in need, Briley said. Seeking this funding was a way to combat the pressures many are facing.
“There’s no reason for this funding not to have an effect right here at home,” she said. “This money stays local, it helps our friends and our neighbors, and it makes a difference in people’s lives.
“I have been tremendously blessed and want to be able to give back to those who are in a different situation who just need a little help to get back on their feet and to make it through these tough times.”
Applications will be open again next year for ongoing food, shelter and supplemental services. For more information, email Briley at mbriley@cbtx.com.
Angelina County Emergency Food and Shelter Board members include Briley, Carla Hight, Debbie Fitzgerald, Don Lymbery, J.R. McDaniel, Stephen Jansen, Vada Hughes, Sharon Kruk and the Rev. Guillermo Gabriel-Maisonet.
