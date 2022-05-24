Pete Flores was leading Raul Reyes in the Republican Party runoff for Texas Senate District 24, with 107 of 230 precincts reporting vote totals.

Flores had 58.71% of ballots counted as of 9:20 p.m., according to figures from the Texas Secretary of State's Office

UPDATE: At 9:39 p.m. May 24, with 168 precincts reporting in, Flores had 58.87% of votes counted so far. 

