There will be a recount in the recent, close race for Ingram City Council.
Following last week’s tallies of provisional and mail-in ballots countywide, Rocky Hawkins and David Britton Jr. maintained a lead over their opponents in the race for Ingram City Council.
"We were just informed about 45 minutes ago that there will be a recount in the city of Ingram elections," said Bob Reeves, tax assessor-collector, during a commissioners court meeting this morning. "The recount will be conducted by the city of Ingram, as they are the canvassing authority. We will be present, as we are the custodians of the ballots."
As of Friday, Hawkins and Britton received 219 and 216 votes, respectively, compared to Jimmy Lopez and Bill Warren’s 200 and 191, according to county figures supplied by the city. The incumbents, Lopez and Warren, each picked up one vote after counts of provisional and mail-in ballots this week.
“The vote totals are not official till each of the entities have canvass their results,” said Nadene Alford, county election coordinator, in a Friday email.
There are two open spots up for grabs on the city council, and the two candidates with the most votes win.
The Ingram City Council is scheduled to meet Nov. 17 and canvass the votes, issue certificates of election and swear in “newly elected council members,” according to the meeting agenda.
Reeves, whose post as county tax assessor-collector puts him in charge of local elections, said on Nov. 6 that Ingram City Manager Mark Bosma had contacted him to learn about recount procedures. It's customary for candidates, not public employees, to ask for recounts. Reeves didn't say Bosma asked for a recount, but that the man only asked about the process.
At a recent council meeting, Bosma was criticized by councilmember Claud Jordan, who said Bosma shouldn’t have campaigned for Lopez and Warren. Jordan argues it is unethical. Bosma, who lives in Riverhill, responded at the meeting by noting the law allows him the freedom to support whoever he wants. There are no city policies prohibiting staff from campaigning for or against candidates.
Should Hawkins and Britton take office, their win could mean major changes for City Hall, as they may combine their votes with those of incumbent Claud Jordan’s to form a majority voting block on key issues of disagreement between between the ruling faction — issues such as property tax policy, pay and benefits for city staff, and whether to require people to connect properties to the wastewater system eve if their septic systems work. There may also be significant staffing changes at city hall should the Hawkins-Britton-Jordan faction take power.
