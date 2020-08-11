Kerr County's cases jumped up by 16 on Tuesday as the state passed more than 500,000 positive cases.
After what looked like a decline in cases, there were 11 new cases reported by Kerr County officials, while Peterson Health said there were five cases reported through its systems.
Peterson Health also reported three additional hospitalizations, driving the number back up to six. While the numbers vary, Peterson pegged the number of positive cases at 414 since April. However, the majority of those cases have come since June 24.
The good news was that there were no new deaths reported. In Gillespie County, the number of fatalities rose to six.
All of this comes as the state has seen a decline in testing over the last several days, but it has also experienced a soaring positivity rate for those screened for COVID-19. On Monday, that rate was nearly 21% — the highest since the pandemic began in February.
