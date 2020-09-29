A dry northwesterly flow will keep weather conditions dry across the Hill Country through Friday.
Schreiner Airport in Kerrville dropped to 43 degrees for a morning low temperature Tuesday.
It will be chilly again overnight tonight.
Under fair skies, low temperatures drop into the middle and upper 40's. Winds become light and variable overnight.
A few models keep temperatures in the lower 50's if a line of high clouds move in later this evening.
Sunny skies should dominate the area Wednesday with highs in the middle 80's. Winds become south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Elevated grassfire and wildfire dangers exist due to lack of rainfall and very low humidity.
Speaking of humidity, levels should drop to near 15 percent during the afternoon hours.
There is good model consensus that it should remain dry through Friday.
Over the weekend, there is a very low chance of seeing light precipitation.
A slightly better opportunity may exist Sunday into Monday, but I don't see anything promising in terms of measurable precipitation at the moment.
