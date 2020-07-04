Good Citizens like to do their part to keep the city and county clean, and one of the ways we can help is for all of us to recycle.
But, if the city and county expects us to recycle, they need to make it easier and more convenient to do so.
The recycle bins, every time I have been there, are running over full, and the spaces to put your recyclables are so small you need to take a bath afterwards after cramming your stuff in those tiny holes, using almost your whole body.
Come on city and county, if you expect us to help you, help us by getting a decent place for us to put our recyclables.
B.J. McCord, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.