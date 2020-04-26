San Antonio Mobile Food Bank is in Kerrville on Monday
- Emily Guevara Emily.guevara@dailytimes.cim
-
-
- 0
The San Antonio Food Bank will bring more than 60,000 pounds of food, five times the amount they usually bring, for this month’s mobile pantry in Kerr County on Monday.
Kerrville First United Methodist Church’s Mustard Seed Ministry along with St. Vincent de Paul are teaming up to host the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Light on the Hill, 601 Methodist Encampment Road.
Mustard Seed normally hosts the food bank’s monthly mobile pantry and people can come inside to receive the food. However, this event will be a drive-thru distribution in order to observe social distancing guidelines and streamline the process.
“We’re all doing this for the first time during this pandemic and we’re all going to learn a lot,” said Beth Palmer, outreach ministry director for Kerrville First United Methodist Church and Light on the Hill. Mustard Seed is a ministry of the church and is located at Light on the Hill. “The ultimate goal is if we can serve our neighbors that need this, we’re going to do everything we can to do that.”
The San Antonio Food Bank has had multiple drive-thru distributions in its home city, with all of them drawing thousands of people as families grapple with job loss and lower incomes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and business closures. Kerr County hit its highest unemployment rate in six years at 4.7% in March.
The nonprofit San Antonio Food Bank conducts a monthly mobile pantry for Kerr County, one of the 16 counties it serves, typically sending 12,000 pounds of food. However, this time, it will be 63,000 pounds, Palmer said.
People will line up their cars on the left side of Methodist Encampment Road. Volunteers, who will be wearing masks, will check in motorists, asking for their name, address and the number of people in their household. No signatures are required.
For people who already have registered as a food recipient with Mustard Seed, the volunteer will check their name off a list.
Food will be located at 12 stations. When a vehicle stops at a station, the volunteers will place thefood itemsinto the vehicle — be it the trunk, bed or backseat — and the motorist will drive to the next station. Thefoodwill not be distributed in bags because of the volume. Food itemsto be distributed will include produce, dairy, meat, canned goods and dried goods.
Volunteers from the same family unit will work at each station and will be wearing masks and gloves. The Kerrville Police Department is expected to have a few officers onsite. And two staff members from the San Antonio Food Bank also will present.
“Our prayer is that everybody will be reached and we’ll have no food left and that it will just be perfect,” Palmer said.
People should expect a wait though Palmer could not estimate how long. There will be women’s and men’s restrooms open for those who need it.
Palmer encouraged people who lack transportation to call the Kerrville Food Relief Hotline at 830-258-1234.
“We do reach out and do our best to get food to the folks that do not have transportation,” she said.
Palmer said this has been a collaborative effort, with St. Vincent de Paul helping to host Monday’s event and other food pantries reaching out to people in need to let them know about the distribution.
“Together we’re better and we can do so much more,” she said. “It’s so important that we partner and network and collaborate and I”ve really seen such a great partnering, better than ever before, with all these food pantries.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's front page
-
Apr 27
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
TRENDING NOW
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Online Poll
What do you miss most since the start of coronavirus?
Share with us what you miss most.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.