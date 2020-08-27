As what may be a very close congressional race takes shape, Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21) made stops in Kerrville during a multi-day tour of the Hill Country, rallying conservative Christians behind a no-apologies view of America and reaching out to local business owners with a message of opening the nation for business.
According to fivethirtyeight.com, Roy was polling at 46% compared to opponent Wendy Davis’ 45% as of July 23.
Roy, in a speech before a few dozen people at Calvary Temple Church on the morning of Aug. 26, reminded his audience that Davis almost single-handedly defeated a proposed ban on third-trimester abortions in Texas in 2013. In June of that year as a Texas state senator, Davis held an 11-hour fillibuster to block Senate Bill 5, which also would have prohibited the use of abortion-inducing drugs except by a physician, and would have required facilities to report the ages of aborted fetuses.
Roy lamented the more than 800,000 terminated pregnancies last year, but noted they were at their lowest rate since 1973, which he said meant “the truth of the Lord and the gospel of Jesus Christ win hearts and minds.”
“Life matters, life is precious; that issue alone is enough for us to show up in November,” Roy said.
Denouncing the political left’s view of American history, Roy said people should strive to achieve and improve upon the country’s founding ideals while understanding it’s a multi-generational process. Roy acknowledged the left’s criticism of America’s founders, saying, “I get all that. They were sinful men; they all fell short of the glory of God.”
”So do you — so do all of us,” Roy added. “Lord help us when we’re judged by the same group that’s sitting around criticizing our founders.”
Roy said he subscribed to Martin Luther King Jr.’s maxim that people should be judged by the content of their character, not by the color of their skin, and dismissed allegations of systemic racism and police brutality as false concepts being used as political weapons.
“The Lord doesn’t see color,” Roy said.
He denounced Black Lives Matter and Antifa, saying they’re doing more harm than good to Black Americans. He listed the names of Black children who died in recent months from shootings — including a child who died in the short-lived Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, and wondered why NBA players aren’t putting those names on jerseys. Roy also condemned governmental responses to the pandemic he said would result in the closure of 45% of black-owned businesses.
“We should be open for business in the United States of America,” Roy said.
Roy condemned the recent looting and violent civil unrest around the country, saying, “that’s not coming to Texas,” adding that defunding police departments should be met with a withdrawal of federal funding.
Like his speech in September in Kerrville at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center, Roy spent some time talking about his trip to Israel a few years ago, an event he indicated was hosted or financed by The American Israel Public Affairs Committee. He spoke with reverence about visits to sacred sites there and how inspired he was by communities that seem more close-knit than many in the U.S.
Although Roy said he’s willing to reach across the aisle to “rethink the authorization of military force (of 2001)” and draw down troops where necessary, he added the U.S. needs to “make sure we’re defending Israel and our interests.”
He hailed the bipartisan effort to offer economic relief to individuals and businesses in the wake of the pandemic, but noted that there are limits to working across the aisle; on matters of public policy, “we can agree to disagree,” but he pointed to a growing divide between Americans on matters of core values and cultural norms.
“It’s not a point of disagreement, this is a fight for the very values that gave us this great country,” Roy said.
Roy didn’t call for a decrease in the rate of legal immigration, but said the border between the U.S. and Mexico needs to be secured against illegal immigration “for our nation and for the immigrants who want to come here and want to be safe from the cartels.”
Roy denounced teachers who want to “indoctrinate” children with leftist values, and said he sees teachers complaining on the internet that parents can see what’s being taught in online classes, noting, “that is a blessing for us.” He said “the right to raise our kids the way we want” is under threat in Texas and the nation, along with the Second Amendment.
“Let Texas be Texas,” Roy said.
