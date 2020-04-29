Five Kerr County residents are among at least 26,171 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the state health department. All of these five patients are either recovered or recovering, officials have said.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 207 reported coronavirus infections, according to information from the state health department. At least 690 people had died from the disease in Texas and 300,384 had been tested. An estimated 11,786 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Those currently hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19 totaled 1,682. Available ventilators and ICU beds totaled 6,281 and 2,187, respectively.
Nationwide, 115,936 people have recovered from the disease, 1,012,583 have been infected and 58,355 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 5,795,728 had been tested for the virus. In the U.S., 106,265 were hospitalized.
At the time of this writing, worldwide coronavirus infections totaled 3,117,204, deaths numbered 217,193, and 928,970 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 5,827
Dallas County - 3,105
Tarrant County - 2,019
Travis County - 1,464
Bexar County - 1,275
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 16
Bandera County - 6
Gillespie - 1
Medina County - 19
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 6
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 5
Hays County - 155
Comal County - 49
Frio County - 4
State to add testing capacity
A ramped up COVID-19 testing initiative is in the works for rural East Texas as the first phase of a business reopening plan set forth by Gov. Gregg Abbott gets underway.
Friday, additional testing for the virus will be conducted by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Division of Emergency Management and Texas Military Department at the Nacogdoches testing site. The state’s initiative is designed to increase availability of tests through mobile test sites throughout rural areas of the state.
Since opening March 25, the Nacogdoches test site has administered nearly 900 tests for the virus. The county’s confirmed cases as of Tuesday evening stood at 138.
“This (additional) testing is for the State of Texas to ensure they are collecting their own data to obtain a picture of all rural communities from a public health perspective,” the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office announced Tuesday.
Friday’s additional testing will be open to first responders and health care workers who have no symptoms, though registration and appointments are still required.
Registration for state testing opens today by calling 512-883-2400 or visit https://txcovidtest.org. To be eligible for a test, callers must have one or more of the following symptoms: fever or chills, sore throat, cough, headaches, fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, body aches and muscle or joint pain, nasal congestion, loss of taste or smell or shortness of breath. There is no cost for the test, which consists of a nasal swab.
The local call center is continuing to screen patients between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 936-468-4787.
Dallas suing salon owner who defied stay-at-home order
The City of Dallas is suing Shelley Luther, the owner of a local salon that reopened last week despite local stay-at-home orders and a cease and desist letter from the city — which she tore up at a protest over the weekend.
Non-essential businesses like salons and barbershops have been closed in Dallas for more than a month. Luther told ABC13 that she and her staff “can’t afford to stop working anymore.”
Luther is facing a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or jail time not to exceed 180 days, according to an order by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
Texas Democrats in Congress ask workforce commission to ease unemployment rules
Congressional Texas Democrats are urging Gov. Greg Abbott to waive the requirement that people request unemployment benefits every two weeks in order to receive their payments.
In a letter signed Tuesday, they said the waiver would decrease the amount of time it takes the Texas Workforce Commission to process and administer the payments, as layoffs and furloughs skyrocket to an unprecedented number.
“The Texas Workforce Commission seems to still be sinking under the weight of this crisis and leaving too many unemployed Texans without a life boat,” said Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett, chair of the U.S. House Ways and Means Health subcommittee. “We can help keep the Commission afloat and keep more Texans on board by removing administrative burdens that are delaying much-needed support.”
Texans have reported challenges accessing the website and long waits reaching representatives by phone, delaying much-needed payments.
Southwest Airlines announces first quarterly loss in nearly 10 years
Southwest Airlines had its first quarterly loss in almost a decade, the Dallas-based airline announced Tuesday.
Across the country, air travel is down about 95 percent, The Associated Press reported. Southwest expects revenue to drop at least 90 percent in April and May compared with the same period last year. Its planes are expected to be 10 percent full at most, according to a written statement from the airline.
“This is an unprecedented time for our nation and the airline industry,” Gary Kelly, the airline’s chairman and CEO, said in a written statement. “The U.S. economy has been at a standstill, and the current outlook for second-quarter 2020 indicates no material improvement in air travel trends.”
Gov. Greg Abbott to let restaurants, movie theaters and malls open with limited capacity Friday
Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that he will let the state’s stay-at-home order expire Thursday as scheduled and allow businesses to begin reopening in phases the next day, the latest ramp-up in his push to restart the Texas economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
First to open Friday: retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls. But they will only be allowed to operate at 25% capacity. Museums and libraries will also be allowed to open at 25% capacity, but hands-on exhibits must remain closed.
Abbott said a second phase of business reopenings could come as soon as May 18 — as long as the state sees "two weeks of data to confirm no flare-up of COVID-19." That second phase would allow businesses to expand their occupancy to 50%, according to the governor.
Abbott made the announcement during a news conference at the Texas Capitol, which he began by saying he would let the stay-at-home order expire because it "has done its job to slow the growth of COVID-19." While the spread of the virus in Texas has slowed down throughout April, the number of cases is still increasing day to day, and it is unclear if the state has yet seen its peak.
"Now it's time to set a new course, a course that responsibly opens up business in Texas," Abbott said, flanked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen. "Just as we united as one state to slow COVID-19, we must also come together to begin rebuilding the lives and the livelihoods of our fellow Texans."
Abbott said his new order "supersedes all local orders" saying those businesses must remain closed. He also said his order overrules any local government that wants to impose a fine or penalty for not wearing a mask — something the latest statewide rules encourage but do not mandate.
Abbott stressed that his order "gives permission to reopen, not a requirement," and businesses can stay shuttered if they would like.
At the same time, Abbott said he is holding off on reopening certain businesses for the time, including barbershops, hair salons, bars and gyms. He said he hopes those businesses can open "on or no later than mid-May."
Despite green light, some movie theater chains wait to reopen
While Gov. Greg Abbott gave movie theaters the go-ahead to reopen on Friday, some of the state’s largest theater chains said they wouldn't open this weekend.
“Opening safely is a very complex project that involves countless new procedures and equipment, all of which require extensive training. This is something we cannot and will not do casually or quickly,” the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema tweeted.
Businesses that do reopen Friday — retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls have all gotten approval to reopen in Texas — must operate at 25% capacity, Abbott said. AMC Theatres and Cinemark said they expect to reopen in the summer when blockbusters like Disney’s “Mulan” and Warner Brothers’ “Tenet” are scheduled for release, Deadline reported.
“To be able to open, we also need a line of sight into a regular schedule of new theatrical blockbusters that get people truly excited about returning to their favorite movie theatres,” AMC Theatres said in a statement.
Gov. Greg Abbott ends self-quarantine mandate for travelers from Louisiana
Texas is ending restrictions on travelers from Louisiana that began a month ago to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Starting Friday, people driving and flying in to Texas from Louisiana will no longer be required to self-quarantine for 14 days. That’s according to an executive order that Gov. Greg Abbott issued Monday, a move that went relatively unnoticed as he made a highly anticipated announcement about reopening Texas businesses.
"Any mandatory self-quarantine already in effect as a result of these executive orders, to the extent applicable to travelers from the City of New Orleans or the State of Louisiana, is terminated immediately" as of Friday, Abbott’s latest order says.
The order leaves in place previous orders mandating a 14-day self-quarantine for air travelers from California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Washington, as well as Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Miami.
Texas Supreme Court extends moratorium on evictions until May 18
The Texas Supreme Court extended the moratorium on eviction procedures until May 18, offering a few more weeks of relief to renters otherwise expected to cough up payments at the beginning of the month.
Trials, hearings and other procedures are suspended, but landlords could file for an eviction, according to the order.
The federal government has also halted evictions until August 23 for properties that are covered by federally backed mortgages. Local authorities have placed similar and sometimes stronger actions to stop evictions, as unemployment claims escalate and reach historic highs in Texas. In just a five-week span during March and April, 1,301,441 Texans applied for unemployment insurance, more than all of 2019. Previous to the crisis, housing affordability was already becoming a larger problem for thousands of low-income Texans.
Despite the orders to block evictions, some landlords have still reportedly forced tenants out. On Monday, around 50 residents of an apartment complex in Olmos Park, north of downtown San Antonio, were locked out of their homes, TV station KSAT reported. According to the Texas Property Code, locking out a tenant without an eviction procedure is illegal.
Guadalupe County ‘Stay Home’ order set to expire
Guadalupe County’s Stay Home order is set to expire Friday as restaurants, retailers and theaters open.
A day after Gov. Greg Abbott announced some incremental openings of businesses in the state, Guadalupe County officials discussed doing the same Tuesday at a regular meeting of commissioners court.
Unanimously, Guadalupe County Commissioners Court extended the county’s emergency declaration until May 20 and allowed the current Stay Home Stay Safe order to run out at the end of April amid the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Everybody, we’re going to get back to normal at some point,” County Judge Kyle Kutscher said. “Just be diligent and work with us, work with each other. Please go out and support local businesses as much as you can.”
Austin City Hall vandalized as Texas readies for slow reboot
The City Hall in the capital of Texas was vandalized sometime late Monday or early Tuesday with red paint and anti-capitalism graffiti messages as the state prepares to slowly reopen of one of the world’s largest economies that has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Red paint was splattered across the front entrance of the building in Austin and messages were spay-painted on the steps outside.
One message read: “MAY 1 INTERNATIONAL WORKERS DAY” with a hammer and sickle. Another said: “U.S. imperialism is the virus” and “socialist revolution is the cure!”
The defacement occurred after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday outlined a plan that allow the state's restaurants, retailers, movie theaters and malls to start letting customers trickle into their establishments starting May 1.
The governor's move comes as Texas and other states are processing a record-high surge in jobless claims and food banks are seeing spiking demands. However, testing for the virus remains limited.
It was just the latest act of vandalism at Austin's City Hall. In March, a man was arrested and accused of incinerating a statue of a grackle that stood outside the building, burning the art installation to the ground.
Houston lab mass-processes FDA-approved COVID antibody test
A Houston medical diagnostic lab is now capable of testing thousands of blood samples for coronavirus antibodies.
SynerGene Laboratories, a facility owned by Principle Health Systems, is offering a COVID-19 test developed by pharmaceuticals giant, Abbott Laboratories. It tests for antibodies for the novel coronavirus and can detect whether a person has been exposed.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
What differentiates the test from other antibody screenings is that the Abbott Labs version is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Principle Health Systems CEO James Dieter said Tuesday.
“There are a lot of tests on the market right now that are not, but Abbott did go through the painstaking process of getting FDA approval,” Dieter said.
The lab performs daily calibrations on equipment and quality control checks test results for reliability, he said, and the lab could potentially process up to 500,000 coronavirus antibody tests per month.
Dozens of blood tests are being marketed in the United States that are not entirely accurate or comparable to one another, according to a report released by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.
Even a small rate of false positives can substantially distort the understanding of how many people have been infected. It’s even possible false positives could outnumber real positives.
The Food and Drug Administration is overseeing a validation process for ensuring that commercial tests are accurate. So far the agency has authorized only four. Dozens of other tests are being marketed in the U.S. without such authorization.
The Abbott Labs test received “Emergency Use Authorization” by the FDA, an expedited approval that can be used during a public health crisis. The company said it plans to ship millions of tests to labs nationwide.capacity.
Council lifts shelter-in-place
During Tuesday’s virtual city council meeting, council voted to update and extend the Mayoral declaration of local disaster, which lifts Odessa’s partial shelter-in-place order and opens up certain non-essential businesses within the city limits of Odessa.
“Basically we are mirroring the governor since the governor has taken the lead. His orders supersede anything we can do unless we wanna go even stricter than he wants. This is just an extension,” he said.
City Attorney Natasha Brooks said one of the major changes made was that the shelter-in-place will be lifted.
“We’re trying to make this Mayoral phase reopening so that it will follow the governor’s orders especially in the future.”
Turner still urged that Odessans practice social distancing whenever they are in public.
The declaration also strongly recommended wearing a mask.
Forfeiture proceedings delayed by coronavirus
Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies seizing property in the Southern District of Texas will have an additional 60 days to commence administrative forfeiture proceedings due to COVID-19-related safety concerns.
A general order signed by Chief Judge Lee H. Rosenthal on Tuesday additionally extended a 90-day deadline established for the filing of a civil forfeiture complaint to 150 days following an agency’s receipt of a timely administrative claim.
The ruling applies to seizures of property that occurred or will occur between Feb. 3 and April 30 or to civil administrative claims received within the same period of time, according to the document.
The extension came as an update to previous orders issued under President Donald Trump’s March 13 national emergency declaration. A special order issued in Houston on March 17 and similar orders in each division implemented CDC-recommended precautions which altered certain proceedings.
According to the latest document, the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Treasury implemented a “maximum telework” policy on or about March 15 resulting in “virtually all asset forfeiture personnel” working remotely.
Government agencies process “tens of thousands” of administrative forfeitures annually, the order stated. “Those efforts require massive amounts of paperwork, and require regular, close physical interaction among office personnel in each agency’s headquarters.”
Legislators raise concerns about coronavirus reporting
Two state legislators, who are also doctors, praised the Texas medical community’s ability to rapidly and efficiently respond to the coronavirus spread and the state’s testing mechanisms, although they also expressed concerns about reporting processes that they hope to address in the next legislative session.
Speaking on a panel hosted by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, the legislators highlighted problems with how hospitals are reporting coronavirus cases and the strings attached to federal incentives that are contributing to a wider problem.
Rep. Tom Oliverson, a practicing anesthesiologist and a partner in U.S. Anesthesia Partners in Houston, said based on what he has observed of the health care community in Houston and across Texas, “our health care system is the best in the world.”
“We need to stop and consider the effort put in by surgery centers and emergency rooms in terms of the number of discharges they performed, making sure we have adequate equipment, the huge ramp up of personnel, innovating in ways never thought of before, and preparations beyond preparations. We were abundantly prepared for massive pandemic that hasn’t materialized,” he added.
State Sen. Donna Campbell, a board certified emergency room physician in New Braunfels, said the state should reopen immediately and people need to get back to work.
Historically, quarantines are not for the healthy, but for the sick, she said. Keeping healthy people indoors raises concerns about potentially weakening healthy immune systems. People need to be outside, exercising, and following general hygiene practices they should be following all of the time even when there is no pandemic.
“We absolutely believe more people have contracted the disease who have not been tested which means the death rate is far lower than projected, which is a good thing,” Campbell stressed.
Bonham Economic Development Corp. offers small business grants of up to $2,000
The Bonham Economic Development Corp. announced Thursday that applications had opened for grants intended to assist small businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic. The applications, which close Thursday, are available on the BEDC website at bonhambedco.com.
“The Bonham Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors recognize the hardships and wish to help mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our local businesses and economy. These grants are intended to help local businesses retain their employees and resources needed to survive during these trying times,” BEDC said in a statement.
Small organizations that qualify can receive up to $2,000 to assist with payroll and other fundamental aspects of running a business.
“It’s for the smaller mom-and-pop businesses. So we’re targeting small retail shops, the kind you’d find in the downtown. But we’re getting applications in from yarn and quilt shops, souvenir shops, and we’re going to review all of those once the application period closes next Thursday,” said Steve Filipowicz, the executive director of economic development for the City of Bonham and the Bonham Economic Development Corp.
The grants are coming from a fund of $38,500 devoted to assisting small businesses, and Filipwicz hopes that an additional $12,000 can be transferred into a promotional account to bring the total amount of available funds up to $50,000. He also said that it was important to help as many businesses as possible.
Governor: Fixed testing site is coming to Huntsville
State officials will soon be ramping up testing in Walker County.
During his briefing on the state’s coronavirus response efforts on Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott said that he has deployed more than 3,000 members of the Texas National Guard across the state to operate 25 mobile COVID-19 testing sites. The national guard will be running three fixed testing sites in Huntsville, Houston and Kingsville.
“This strategic approach to opening the state of Texas prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and follows the guidelines laid out by our team of medical experts,” Abbott said. “Now more than ever, Texans must remain committed to safe distancing practices that reduce the spread of COVID-19, and we must continue to rely on doctors and data to provide us with the safest strategies to restore Texans’ livelihoods.”
The governor said that COVID-19 in Texas has been on the decline for the past 17 days. He said Texas has the third most recoveries from COVID-19 in America and says the state’s hospitalization rate has held steady.
“I want Texas to know they’re not alone in this fight,” he said.
Officials with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management said that Abbott’s announcement was “news to us” and that they had not confirmed the fixed testing site through the governor’s office.
144 citizens were tested at a mobile test site, being held at the Walker County Fairgrounds.
Texas restaurants, retailers and other businesses can reopen Friday. Here's the rules they have to follow.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas will allow some businesses — like retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls — to open as early as Friday, with new rules outlined by the governor's taskforce.
Abbott also said a second wave of openings and looser restrictions that will include barbershops, hair salons, bars and gyms could go into effect as early as May 18, as long as the state sees "two weeks of data to confirm no flare-up of COVID-19."
Here’s how Friday’s reopening plan will work.
Retailers and Malls
Malls and retailers across Texas can reopen but must keep capacity limited to 25%. But for rural counties with less than five confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, retailers can serve up to 50% of their regular capacity.
Areas including food court dining space, play areas and interactive displays must remain closed.
Retailers can also offer customers in-store pick up or get items delivered by mail or to their doorstep.
The task force recommends stores implement either specific pick up times for at-risk customers or that workers take their purchase out to the customer’s car.
Restaurants
On Friday, dine-in service is back on at restaurants but capacity is limited to 25%. But for rural counties with less than five confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, restaurants can serve up to 50% of their regular capacity.
Bars are to remain closed, even if they offer food.
Only six people will be allowed at a table and parties will be seated at least 6 feet apart from each other.
Patrons who choose to dine-in at a restaurant should expect a few new practices: disposable menus, condiments served upon request and in single-use portions (a side of ketchup instead of a ketchup bottle), buffets that aren’t self serve and a hand sanitizing station at the restaurant entrance.
Valet service is also suspended except for cars with placards or plates for disabled parking.
Restaurants can still provide to-go and delivery service.
Restaurants that reopen dine-in service are encouraged to have an employee open doors to limit how many people come in contact with it and and employees should disinfect surfaces and store items.
Movie theaters
Despite the go-ahead to reopen movie theaters at 25% capacity, and 50% in rural counties with less than five confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, some of the state’s largest theater chains said they may not reopen until the summer.
Moviegoers who find an open theater will have to stay at least two empty seats apart from each other and there must be an empty row between customers. If you attend a movie with people you live with you can all sit together but must have two empty seats on either side of the group. If you want to watch a movie with someone you don’t live with, you can sit in the same row but still two seats apart.
Seats and other frequently touched surfaces must be cleaned between each screening.
Theaters with food options must follow similar protocol as restaurants with disposable menus, single-use cutlery and condiments and take home pencils and notepads for places that require customers to write down their order.
Outdoor Sports
Texans can only play sports that don’t include contact with other players and only four people can play at a time. That rules out most sports including basketball, soccer and football. Public swimming pools must remain closed.
The governor’s group noted special instructions for golf courses, which can open. Golf carts must be cleaned between uses, only one person is allowed per cart, unless you’re of the same household and golfers must keep 6 feet apart.
Churches and Places of Worship
Since stay-at-home orders were implemented in early April churches and places of worship have been allowed to stay open as long as they followed social distancing guidelines.
Places of worship can still hold service but the governor’s task force encourages at-risk groups to watch service remotely. Religious institutions should also have designated services or areas for at-risk people who choose to attend in-person service.
Anyone who attends a religious service must sit at least two empty seats apart from other worshippers not in their households, and there should be an empty row between each person.
Museums and Libraries
Public museums and libraries must have permission from their local government to reopen. Once up and running, museums and libraries can only allow 25% capacity and must close interactive areas, like exhibits and play areas. Capacity jumps to 50% in rural counties with less than five confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.
