Members of the commissioners court had strong words for people who have been rude to county employees over the recycling program, and they've threatened to end it entirely.
"This is not a necessary service at the county," said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly during Monday’s meeting. "This is a discretionary service that we provide. And as long as we can afford to do it and people are cooperative, (the) county will continue to do this, but if the testiness becomes too burdensome, we won't. Just let you know. And the calls that have come into this courthouse — highly inappropriate, some of them. Highly inappropriate."
The main source of complaints is that the county's traveling recycling trailer isn't at its appointed location all the time, but must be frequently hauled away and emptied at another site, which leaves some people without the immediate access they expect.
"People don't seem to understand that when it gets full it has to be taken back — so it's not at any location 24 hours a day," said Precinct 3 County Commissioner Jonathan Letz at the meeting. "It's in and out. And courtesy would be nice from the public, both to Shane's (maintenance) people, to our staff — and there's a lot of people who are rubbing me to the point I'm ready to do away with the whole program. If people aren't polite and courteous, I don't have a lot of room for this program."
Precinct 1 County Commissioner Harley Belew said a sign was placed near the trailer to help people understand the trailer's schedule — it's placed throughout the county at specific times — which he indicated had helped alleviate some angst, but he expressed agreement with Letz.
"I agree with you that people have been pretty testy about it and it's not my job to help people get rid of their recyclables, really," Belew said. "That's not part of the job description for anything we do here.”
Recycling isn't one of the items on the chopping block in Kelly's proposed budget for next year, but it may be, as budget talks continue throughout the summer. The proposal so far calls for no raises and an end to the veterans service office and payments to volunteer fire departments.
The second recycling trailer is available at the Kerr County Maintenance Facility, 500 Hays St. Moser said "people hate" this trailer because it has a small opening through which it's hard to fit a large amount of material at once. Kerr County Maintenance Supervisor Shane Evans told commissioners that more people are using this trailer, resulting in the necessity of emptying it daily.
"It's not only (a) discretionary service that we provide, it's getting to be a very burdensome service that we're providing," Kelly said.
Another element of uncertainty is the extent to which all items people drop off with the county are actually recycled. The trailers are emptied by Republic Services, which has a contract with the city of Kerrville. Officials said some materials only are recycled if the market conditions are right.
"It might be one segment that we thought was going to be recycled that ended up not getting recycled," said Precinct 4 County Commissioner Don Harris.
Some material may not be recycled if contaminated, such as by food waste, or by getting too wet. Evans said he and another staff member recently filled up four large trash bags full of items that could have been recycled had they been placed in the trailer instead of left on the lid to blow away, and all over the road, in the high winds. The trailer had been full at the time, he said.
Evans also reported seeing Republic Services appear to treat recyclable materials landfill waste.
"It doesn't happen every time, but when we have left, we have noticed that there's a (Republic Services) trailer coming in there and they do not have recycles, and they've backed into that bay. I didn't personally see them unload on top of that, but that is a possibility of what could happen."
Belew said "that's not our problem."
it is not the jurisdiction of this court to police Republic Services or anybody else. we deliver it and that's the end of it."
Harris said he's had a lot of people call him to ask what the point is of recycling if "a lot of it is going into the landfill anyway."
Letz said the county seems somewhat committed to continuing recycling through this budget year, which ends Sept. 30, but added "we'll make a decision" on whether it's included next year.
