Due to the uptick of COVID-19 cases in our community, the Dietert Center will once again be closed to the general public for the next few weeks. This will primarily affect the Club Ed classes and activities. The health and safety of our participants, volunteers and staff are of utmost importance. We look forward to seeing you again soon.
We will still continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link (PAL) units, Call Reassurance and our Medical Lending program. As always, give us a call if you are in need of any services and we will help you out.
Please be assured that all staff working in these program areas are remaining vigilant with protective measures. In fact, the entire building has also been professionally sanitized and will continue to be monitored.
On a good food note, please don’t forget to place your order by Nov. 20 for our Thanksgiving pies. Choose from buttermilk, no-sugar added pumpkin, southern pecan or a breakfast quiche. Call us or place your order online. Drive-thru pick-up day is Nov. 25. The pies come in a white pastry box, so consider adding a ribbon or bow and giving one as a gift to someone that you are thankful for and make their holiday yummy. Plus, it helps our Dietert Center with some extra funds to assist our seniors.
Dietert Center is a drop-off location for the Boomers and Beyond Senior Services Alliance Blanket Drive. Drop off new blankets through Dec. 7 to be disbursed to our local seniors before the cold weather sets in. You can drop it off outside, knock on the door, and we will retrieve it. Or, better yet, drive through to pick up a meal and drop it off at the same time.
If you, or a senior you know of, is in need of a hot meal, give Bethanie Miller, our Meals on Wheels coordinator, a call at 830-896-8117 to review guidelines for the program. We deliver close to 300 meals every weekday, but we certainly can add more. We have 200 amazing volunteers who help us deliver the meals and, best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Café is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
Please call us at 830-792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
Brenda Thompson is the executive director of the Dietert Center.
