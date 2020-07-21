A Pipe Creek man is in the county jail on suspicion of violating sex offender registration rules and dealing marijuana, THC and methamphetamine.
Dustin Lane Paul Duran, born in 1998, was arrested on March 4 by a sheriff’s deputy during a sting operation. The sheriff’s office accused Duran of 1) possessing less than 1 gram of meth 2) delivering 4-400 grams of THC, and 3) delivering .25 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana. The charges are state jail, third degree and first degree felonies.
In June, a 198th grand jury issued indictments agreeing with the sheriff’s office. Duran is set to be arraigned Aug. 3 before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr.
Duran also has been accused of violating sex offender registration conditions in Dallas and Bandera counties; warrants were issued from those counties. He is listed in the state sex offender registry as having committed the offense of sexual assault of a child. The victim was five years old and Duran was 14 at the time he was first accused, according to the DPS record.
Duran’s bonds total at least $25,000.
