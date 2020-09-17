Staff at a local elder care center told police 94 tramadol pills went missing from the facility.
“Tolerance, dependence and addiction to tramadol have been demonstrated,” states a DEA factsheet on the commonly prescribed drug.
On Sept. 15, staff at the facility, Hill Country Outreach, reported they discovered the medication was gone during a scheduled count, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
The case was forwarded to the KPD Criminal Investigations Unit, Lamb said.
