If one could ever have an intelligent conversation with a leftist, one might ask why they are so keen to silence their opposition rather than have both sides displayed. Of course they would have to admit that their demented (see Joe Biden) ideas can’t stand up to any scrutiny.
We’d also like to ask them why, after four very profitable years for our country, the left, who tried at every turn to thwart the incredible, heretofore unheard of successes of this administration, couldn’t help but cheat and had to sully the election, yet another Constitutional activity. After all, everybody has a camera these days. It’s no secret and has been an open joke for 100 years.
We are so happy that our handsome, classy, America-loving President Trump is going to push back on the “irregularities” of this election. We’ll fund him and do everything we can to push this leftist agenda, with their phony “office of the president-elect,” for which there is no precedent in the UnitedStates, back to the gutter. We’ll also continue to fly our Trump flags, keep his signs in our yards until he’s got another four-year term.
Martha Loomis, Kerrville
