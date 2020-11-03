Peterson Regional Medical Center had its largest number of people hospitalized with coronavirus with 12 on Tuesday — a rise from three on Monday.
Peterson Health said that nine people had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, continuing the trend of three or more infections every day since middle of September.
Over the last five days, Peterson Health has tested nearly 400 people, including a record 192 for the health system on Monday.
This comes on a day when the state of Texas had more than 7,000 new cases and more than 90 deaths.
