Mr. Melton, on August 27, complained that President Trump was solely responsible for the pandemic in the U.S. At least that is the only person he mentioned.
He didn’t blame the Chinese, who allowed the virus to spread worldwide. He didn’t blame Dr. Fauci, the face of the American COVID-19 response. He didn’t blame the Democrat House of Representatives for holding up funding for political purposes and attaching a socialist wish list to funding requests.
Melton ignores the fact that the president does not have the constitutional authority to impose and enforce quarantine and isolation measures in states and cities. He doesn’t mention that under our first Democrat Socialist president, 600,000 Americans died of influenza in 1918 and 1919, when our population was a third of what it is today.
And no blame on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for saying in February, “there are no indications of widespread infections in the United States.”
Mr. Melton is simply parroting the siren call of Trump Derangement Syndrome. “It’s Trump’s fault!”
Truth be told, Democrats are salivating at the excuse the pandemic offers to lock down America and put the final nails in the coffin of our constitutional republic. President Trump stands in their way.
Fred Fraley, Kerrville
(1) comment
GENE here: Trump stands in the way of a lot of things. Most of them are what made this country great.
