A Fredericksburg man with at least two pending DWI charges from last year was arrested this week on the same accusation.
William Curt McWilliams, born in 1974, was jailed June 9 by a state trooper who accused him of DWI and driving without a valid license. McWilliams was released from the Kerr County jail the next day on a $2,000 bond and a promise to pay an additional $1,500 if he fails to show up for court.
Jail records show McWilliams was arrested and accused of DWI in Kerr County on Sept. 12, 2019, and on May 15, 2019. He had pretrial hearings slated for March at the Kerr County Courthouse, but the pandemic-related shutdowns resulted in many cases being postponed, including his. No new hearings have been set, according to records.
In Gillespie County, McWilliams was been arrested five times since 2004, including a Feb. 3, 2008, arrest on a DWI accusation. Records appear to indicate he wasn’t charged, but he has pleaded guilty or no contest to charges in Gillespie County including causing an accident involving damage costing less than $200; public intoxication; possessing alcohol as a minor; and vandalism. The disposition of his two public intoxication charges in Gillespie County from 2015 and 2018 were not immediately available.
