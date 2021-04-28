Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon. High near 70F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.