A TORNADO WATCH continues for the Hill Country area including Kerrville, Ingram, Center Point, Comfort, Harper, Boerne, Bandera and Boerne.
Severe thunderstorms remain possible across the area. Very large hail, isolated tornadoes and and gusts up to 80 mph are possible near any storms that develop Wednesday evening.
Remain weather alert across the area.
Several clusters of severe thunderstorms are possible across the area through the early portion of the overnight hours.
Storms could produce large hail up to the size of baseballs.
Large hail has already been observed near Uvalde and San Antonio as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Tornado warnings have been observed for areas near Hondo, D'Hanis and San Antonio.
Showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the overnight hours.
