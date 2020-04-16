Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson said we need to be vigilant after confirmed cases of coronavirus have doubled in the last few days — from two to four cases — and warned cases may peak locally in the next two to three weeks.
Speaking at the televised and livestreamed COVID-19 Community Update, Edmonson said the coronavirus, also known as SARS-COV-2 and the COVID-19 disease, is “here to stay” until a vaccine is developed.
“We all know a vaccine will not be available for a year, maybe 18 months,” Edmonsdon said.
Joining Edmondson at the event, Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly urged residents to not let their guard down and called on everyone to continue practicing good hygiene, social distancing and avoid traveling for non-essential errands or work. Blackburn implied people aren’t doing enough.
“The streets and open stores of Kerrville and Kerr County are busy and often crowded,” Blackburn said. “Let’s hope that none of those busy out on the town in this stay-at-home time have the coronavirus and are spreading that deadly virus to store clerks, fellow shoppers or loved ones.”
Kelly acknowledged that Texans — including himself — like to feel independent and not bossed around by the government, and he knows “people are sick and tired of staying home.” He said neither the city nor county has ordered people to do anything, in keeping with the spirit of Texas, and he’s “really proud of the way Kerr County and Kerrville” are handling the pandemic, noting the low number of confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“What I’m asking you today is please, please, be vigilant in exercising social distancing,” Kelly said.
Thursday’s community update marked probably the first time in local government history that officials addressed the public not together at a public meeting space, but separately from individual home or office locations through conferencing app Zoom — a measure taken to prevent spreading the coronavirus.
Kelly and Blackburn acknowledged that many members of the public are beginning to lose patience with measures being taken to slow the pandemic. For the last few weeks, people have endured cancellations and postponements of public and private events, shutdowns of the university and public schools, closures of some park facilities, home isolation, shortages of some goods on store shelves, and economic hardship as a result of a state-mandated shutdown of many public and private operations.
But Blackburn said all these measures have proven necessary, and “the best minds around” have agreed. He called on locals to “hang on a while longer.” Although people have been asking him to reopen businesses and other operations, it’s not his call, but the governor’s, Blackburn said. And even after restaurants, gyms, schools, cosmetology salons and other high-risk establishments reopen, the county won’t be out of the woods, he warned.
“Even when we open things up, that will not mean this virus is defeated or gone,” Blackburn said. “It will still be among us in this country and this county until a vaccine is developed and administered.”
