A Kerrville probationer who already had nine pending criminal charges is in the Kerr County jail again, this time on suspicion of dealing a felony-level drug.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Austin Chase McIntire on Oct. 1 on a warrant accusing McIntire of dealing 4-200 grams of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. It’s a first degree felony charge punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine.
McIntire, born in 1993, is being held on a $50,000 bond, according to county records. His previous four arrests in Kerr County since August 2019 all involve allegations of felony drug possession.
McIntire was put on probation in January for possessing less than 1 gram of meth in August 2019, McIntire was arrested in April by a Kerrville police officer and accused of numerous drug charges. He now has five pending misdemeanor drug charges and three felony charges of possessing small amounts of heroin, cocaine and meth.
When he was put on two years probation in January, McIntire had been given the chance to avoid a felony conviction, and was ordered to complete a drug offender education program and a life skills program through Christian Men’s Job Corps. He was not ordered to undergo chemical addiction treatment. A hearing has been set for Oct. 22 to determine whether he should continue on probation or be convicted and/or imprisoned.
