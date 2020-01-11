The Kerrville City Council will consider a proposal by the developer of a proposed 510 home development in south Kerrville that will ease traffic concerns for those in the Riverhill neighborhoods adjacent to the proposed Vintage Heights development.
WHAT IT MEANS
In a proposal to the council, developer Chuck Cammack outlined several options that he was willing to consider modifying to ensure Vintage Heights is constructed, which also includes a 45% tax rebate for 20 years on homes that qualify as “workforce housing.” That portion of the deal would be capped at $5 million.
The council will hold a first reading of the plan at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
HOW DID WE GET HERE?
After the planning and zoning commission deadlocked on the original proposal, which drew the ire of residents in the Riverhill neighborhoods, the development was kicked over to the city council. The proposed development is probably the largest home construction in the city’s history — coming after the Great Recession where home construction has languished.
WHAT ARE THE KEY ELEMENTS?
Traffic. That’s a big concession for the developer, which will not route traffic from the proposed development into Riverhill. The plan now calls for streets to “stub out” or dead-end and not produce traffic into those established neighborhoods.
Two-story homes. A large section of the development featured homes abutting several homes in the Riverhill community and the developer said he would not build two-story homes in that area.
Privacy fence. The developer also proposed building an 8-foot tall wooden fence adjacent to the development as a privacy screen.
Density. The developer says he will not construct duplexes, townhouses or “patio homes’’ in the development. Cammack also wrote that 40% of the more than 200 acres will be dedicated to open space.
Rebates: As part of a list of other agreements, including the dedication of improvements for water and sewer, the developer is seeking a 45% tax rebate to ensure workforce housing is constructed in the development is priced at $227,000 or lower. How many of those homes will fall into that pricing model is unclear.
HOW D.R. HORTON COMES INTO THIS
As part of the proposal, many of D.R. Horton’s contributions come into play and the Cammack writes that the homes will be similar to developments in the San Antonio area. Other key components will be:
10-year home warranties from the builder.
A property owner’s association to ensure the area is maintained post-construction.
75% of the construction will have masonry exteriors.
