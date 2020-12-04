SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keaton Wallace had 19 points and Jhivvan Jackson added 18 as UTSA routed Sul Ross State 91-62 on Friday night.
Eric Parrish added 14 points and Erik Czumbel had 10 for UTSA (2-2).
Omar Boone had 17 points for the Lobos. Tristen Licon added 16 points and Caelyb Kerley had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.