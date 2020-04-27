The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kerr County stood at five as of this morning, despite data from the state health department stating there are six cases.
County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas said the sixth case actually is an inmate who has been incarcerated in Harris County since 2005. This inmate lists Kerr County as his or her primary address, Thomas said this morning during a meeting of Kerr County commissioners.
It wasn’t immediately clear when the inmate, whose name has not been disclosed, will be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.