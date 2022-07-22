The weekend weather forecast features more of the same across the Hill Country.
Rain chances are very low, but a stray storm is possible on any given afternoon.
Temperatures remain above average, but not quite as hot compared to what we experienced last weekend.
The good news is that temperatures appear to remain below 100 degrees through Monday.
PARTLY CLOUDY AND HOT SATURDAY
Morning clouds give way to partly sunny skies during the day Saturday.
A stray thunderstorm is possible. Rain chances are only 10 percent.
High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 90s.
South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts to 20 mph possible.
Daytime heating could produce stray storms, which could also produce locally strong wind gusts to 45 mph, if they develop.
WARM AND HUMID SATURDAY NIGHT
Patchy low stratus clouds develop during the late night and early morning hours.
Low temperatures hover in the lower to middle 70s across most of the area.
Southeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph throughout the night.
BREEZY AND HOT SUNDAY
Low clouds burn off before noon on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies allow temperatures to climb into the middle and upper 90s Sunday afternoon.
South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph during the midday and afternoon hours.
Just like Saturday, a pop-up thunderstorm is possible due to daytime heating. Rain chances are less than 10 percent.
HEAT PERSISTS ON MONDAY
It should be no surprise that hot temperatures continue on Monday across the area.
Mostly sunny skies enable the temperature to climb quickly throughout the day.
High temperatures end up in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
Gusty southeast winds continue at 10 to 20 mph Monday afternoon.
Rain chances are isolated at best.
RAIN OPPORTUNITIES?
The American models are consistently showing no signs of rainfall in the forecast, but the blended long-range models show a pattern change that could provide a better opportunity for scattered showers and storms between July 27-31 of the upcoming week ahead.
Temperatures remain above average even if rain chances go up late in the week.
