An outbreak of the flu has forced officials to close Ingram Elementary School for the day.
In a statement on its website, Ingram Independent School District said the district was going to thoroughly disinfect the school before re-opening it. Here is the district's statement:
Ingram Elementary will be closed tomorrow, January 14, 2020. Our attendance is low due to illness. We will use tomorrow to disinfect and thoroughly clean the elementary campus, again. Maintenance and housekeeping are working diligently to keep our school germ free. We know this causes an inconvenience, but student safety and health are our top priority.Ingram Middle School and Ingram High School will be open tomorrow. Secondary students should attend school tomorrow and follow their normal schedules.Please watch the Ingram ISD website and Facebook page closely for further information on when classes will resume. Thank you for your understanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.