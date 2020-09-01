The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality could fine the city of Kerrville as much as $18,000, having alleged the city failed to renew its wastewater treatment plant permit.
The TCEQ, in a July 28 letter to the city, alleges that one of its investigators documented that the city “failed to maintain authorization to discharge wastewater” in violation of the Texas Water Code and the Texas Administrative Code. The letters states that the city’s permit expired on Feb. 1 and the city “continued to operate the wastewater treatment facility without authorization.”
Pursuant to an agreed order the TCEQ sent to the city on July 28, the agency offered to let the city pay $14,400 if the city is able to comply with the limits and conditions of the expired permit for 300 days, or until a new permit is obtained. The agency also ordered the city to respond to all of TCEQ’s requests for information about this matter within 30 days.
If the city and TCEQ don’t settle this issue by Sept. 28, the case could go before a state administrative law judge, who would make a recommendation to the TCEQ commissioners about an enforcement order. The commissioners consider this recommendation and then make the final decision whether to issue, deny, or modify the judge's decision, according to the process outlined on TCEQ’s website.
