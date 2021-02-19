The Harper Ladyhorns basketball team had to make a playoff schedule change due to snow and icy weather this past week.
The Harper Ladyhorns are scheduled to meet Yorktown on Monday, Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m.
The game will be played at a neutral site in Devine at the Devine High School gym.
