A 26-year-old Kerrville woman will receive taxpayer-funded drug rehab services and another chance to avoid two felony convictions.
The woman, Merissa Victoria Ramos, had been allowed to go on probation last year after she pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and to hiding it from police. Violating probation meant she could be convicted and sent to prison for no more than 10 years.
During an Oct. 29 hearing with 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III, Ramos admitted to violating probation by testing positive for illegal drugs three times, failing to report to her probation officer twice; failing to pay fines, fees and court costs; failing to complete any of her court-ordered community service; failing to submit to drug tests 17 times; failing to complete a drug offender education program and a life skills program; and failing to submit to outpatient addiction treatment, among other violations.
Ramos’ attorney, Melinda Luna, negotiated an agreement with the office of 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke whereby Ramos would be continued on probation for an additional three years and be confined in a Substance Abuse Felony Punishment Facility, which is part of the prison-run SAFP program.
Pattillo accepted the plea agreement.
“Ms. Ramos, this is an excellent opportunity to get some inpatient treatment and avoid having felony convictions, but it’s up to you,” Pattillo told the woman. “Your lawyer’s done you a very good job, but now your work continues. You had an opportunity on your probation and it didn’t go so well. A lot of times second opportunities do not come along, so please do not squander this one.”
Ramos has been arrested nine times in Kerr County since 2011 and has been convicted of misdemeanors, including failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana, and vandalism — destroying a vehicle window, according to court records.
“This is really driven by your effort and your attitude, so I hope you engage in the SAFP treatment program to its fullest extent and derive all the benefit from it,” Pattillo told Ramos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.