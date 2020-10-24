The Comfort Bobcats fell behind early on Friday night against visiting Lago Vista, and could never recover in a 42-21 loss. After a 6-0 start, the Bobcats have now lost two consecutive games. Comfort now has work to do if it wants to advance to the UIL 3A Division I playoffs next month. Friday’s loss pins the Bobcats at 0-2 in district play with two games remaining.
Lago Vista jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead. Toward the end of the second quarter, Comfort scored on a 20-yard passing play from Oscar Falcon to running back Chris Rodriguez. However, Lago Vista answered back on its next possession to take a 21-7 lead at halftime.
Comfort’s Jose Herrera scored with an 8-yard touchdown run and then tied the game on its next possesion.
Lago Vista blew the game open down the stretch with a 21-point run to end the game.
