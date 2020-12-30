The Schreiner University Athletics Department announced that Schreiner basketball will start their season on Friday, Jan. 15th with a doubleheader-road trip against Southwestern University in Georgetown.
The Schreiner Women’s Basketball team will play against Southwestern Friday, Jan. 15th at 3 p.m.
This will be followed by a head-to-head matchup between the Men’s basketball programs on Friday, Jan. 15th at 7 p.m.
This will be followed by a second matchup between the Women’s teams Saturday, Jan. 16th at 1 p.m. and the Men’s team at 5 p.m.
All games on Jan. 15-16 will be played on the campus of Southwestern University in Georgetown, north of Austin.
The following weekend, Schreiner University will host its first Men’s home game Friday, Jan. 22 against Centenary with tip-off set for 6 p.m.
This game is preceded by a matchup between the Women’s team at 3 p.m.
The Men and Women’s team meet up with Centenary again on Saturday, Jan.23 at 1 p.m. for the Women’s team and 4 p.m. for the Men’s team.
All home games are slated to take place at the Events Center on the campus of Schreiner University.
