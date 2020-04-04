The Kerrville Police Department is looking for help identifying a man who was discovered dead in the Guadalupe River Friday night.
Police said the man was found at 6:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of Memorial Boulevard/State Highway 27. The Kerrville Fire Department removed the body from the river. The body was taken to a funeral home and police said they’ve ordered an autopsy.
Police said they’re investigating the incident.
The man is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 20-30 years of age. He had a very short, buzz-cut type haircut and a thin moustache. He is described as being approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 and weighing approximately 180-210 pounds. He was found wearing a sleeveless white undershirt and black athletic shorts with a red border and yellow trim, and black and green plaid boxer shorts.
If anyone has any information that could lead to the identification of this individual, please contact Investigator Ed Holloway at (830) 258-1314, or the KPD non-emergency number, (830) 257-8181.
